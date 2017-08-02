Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across Southern Ontario.

Conditions will be favourable for some of the thunderstorms to produce torrential downpours. Local rainfall amounts of 50 mm in an hour or less are possible in localities that are affected by a very slow-moving thunderstorm or two.

Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail are also possible.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.