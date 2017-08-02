ClearNow
27 °C
81 °F
Partly CloudyWed
28 °C
83 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormThu
27 °C
80 °F		ThunderstormFri
26 °C
79 °F
Wednesday August 2nd, 2017

Posted at 11:32am

Weather
Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across Southern Ontario.

Conditions will be favourable for some of the thunderstorms to produce torrential downpours. Local rainfall amounts of 50 mm in an hour or less are possible in localities that are affected by a very slow-moving thunderstorm or two.

Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail are also possible.

Hail is also possible. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

