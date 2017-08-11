After a lengthy search and competitive recruitment process that spanned several weeks, Robert Maisonville, the Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer for the County of Essex has accepted the position as the County’s new Chief Administrative Officer.

Maisonville began his career with the County in 1990 as a financial analyst, progressing in various capacities throughout the years, from Financial Supervisor to Controller/Deputy Treasurer to his most recent position as the Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer in September 1999.

Maisonville also holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Masters in Business Administration degrees from the University of Windsor.

“I have been honoured and privileged to have served the Corporation for many years and I look forward to continuing to work with residents, staff, Council, partners and stakeholders to deliver high-quality services and contribute to making Essex County the outstanding region that it is” said Maisonville.

Maisonville will transition into the new role, effective September 7th, 2017.