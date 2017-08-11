ThunderstormNow
22 °C
72 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormFri
25 °C
78 °F		OvercastSat
24 °C
76 °F		ClearSun
27 °C
80 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday August 11th, 2017

Posted at 5:12pm

County News
Print Friendly

After a lengthy search and competitive recruitment process that spanned several weeks, Robert Maisonville, the Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer for the County of Essex has accepted the position as the County’s new Chief Administrative Officer.

Maisonville began his career with the County in 1990 as a financial analyst, progressing in various capacities throughout the years, from Financial Supervisor to Controller/Deputy Treasurer to his most recent position as the Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer in September 1999.

Maisonville also holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Masters in Business Administration degrees from the University of Windsor.

“I have been honoured and privileged to have served the Corporation for many years and I look forward to continuing to work with residents, staff, Council, partners and stakeholders to deliver high-quality services and contribute to making Essex County the outstanding region that it is” said Maisonville.

Maisonville will transition into the new role, effective September 7th, 2017.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.