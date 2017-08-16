It may be August, but in Amherstburg, they are already thinking Christmas time with the announcement of Enbridge’s Amherstburg Solar Farm as the presenting sponsor for the River Lights Winter Festival.

“This is our Eleventh year of the River Lights Winter Festival and the fourth year that Enbridge has supported the winter events. With Enbridge’s sponsorship we are able to continue to boost programming and light up our town with the beautiful light displays which have become a signature backdrop in historic Amherstburg,” says Mark Usher, long time committee member of the River Lights Winter Festival.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, November 18th with the traditional Municipal Tree Lighting ceremony.

The six week-long festival includes the hundreds of solar powered custom made light displays, the life size Gingerbread Warming House showcasing the annual Gingerbread House Contest and free crafts and hot chocolate.

The program runs until December 31st, 2017.