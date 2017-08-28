Windsor Police made a roof top arrest this past weekend.

Police say it all started around 3:30pm on Sunday, August 27, 2017, when they were called to a vacant residence in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street after a citizen saw a male carrying a backpack remove a piece of plywood from a window and he made entry into the home.

Officers arrived and set up containment around the home. They observed fresh damage to the window and learned the male suspect was still inside the residence.

While investigating, officers observed a male matching the description of the suspect, on the rooftop of the house to the south of the original address.

Officers spoke to the homeowner of this house who was unaware of someone being on his roof. He escorted officers to the second floor where they attempted to talk the suspect into coming inside, but he refused and ran toward the other side of the roof. It was at this time officers feared for his safety. One officer went onto the roof and the other to a nearby window to communicate with the suspect.

The suspect appeared disorientated and was going in and out of consciousness. The officers climbed out from the window and grabbed hold of the suspect and together they were able to secure him until Windsor Fire and Rescue arrived on scene with a bucket ladder. Windsor Fire and Rescue personnel assisted in transporting the suspect safely to the ground. He was subsequently placed under arrest without further incident.

Upon searching the male officers located tools commonly used for break and enter, including a crowbar, and a round of ammunition. The suspect was currently bound by two probation orders not to possess ammunition.

Kenneth Ross, a 27-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with unlawfully in a dwelling, possess break and enter tools and two counts of breach of probation.

Police say this us another great example of alert citizens working with police in keeping neighbourhoods safe. They observed the suspicious activity, called police, and maintained a visual to report updates from a safe distance.