Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 they applied for and were granted a warrant to search a residence located in the 2000 block of Union Street.

At approximately 7:30 pm officers observed the suspect female exit her residence and drive away in her vehicle. Officers conducted a vehicle stop on Janette Avenue near Pitt Street and arrested the female without incident. A search of the female revealed a quantity of Canadian currency and two cellular phones.

Shortly after 8pm officers executed the search warrant on the residence.

Items seized by investigators include 4.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 1.8 grams of suspected heroin, 82 suspected fentanyl pills, $540.00 in Canadian Currency, two cellular phones, a box of plastic baggies, two digital scales and a spring-loaded knife.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $4,130.00

Engracia Gailliard, a 40-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.