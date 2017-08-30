Windsor Police are looking for a driver who hit a teenager and took off.

Police say it happened during the heavy rain on Tuesday August 29th, 2017 at approximately 3:15pm in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

Witnesses reported that the victim had been walking across Drouillard Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The force of the impact sent the victim up into the air and landed a distance away.

The suspect vehicle made no attempt to stop, and fled the scene continuing northbound on Drouillard Road.

The 18-year-old male victim from Windsor remains at hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey or white four door sporty Sedan, possibly a Lexus with possible front end damage.

Investigators are seeking to speak to the involved driver, the location of the involved vehicle, and to speak with any further witnesses who have no yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.