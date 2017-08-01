Windsor Police are investigating several suspicious fires.

Police say that around 7:50pm on Monday, July 31st, 2017 fire broke out at a vacant property located in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue.

There were no reported injuries. No estimate at a damage value was available.

Investigators are deeming the fire as suspicious.

On Saturday, July 29th, 2017 patrol officers investigated two working fires one at 4:30pm in the 700 block of Indian Road and the other at 6pm in the 800 block of Felix Avenue.

Again these fires were quickly extinguished by fires crews, no injuries reported, and deemed by investigators to be suspicious in nature.

All three structure fires involved vacant properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.