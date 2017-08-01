Partly CloudyNow
29 °C
84 °F
Partly CloudyTue
30 °C
86 °F		Partly CloudyWed
29 °C
84 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormThu
27 °C
81 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday August 1st, 2017

Posted at 2:44pm

Fires
Print Friendly

Windsor Police are investigating several suspicious fires.

Police say that around 7:50pm on Monday, July 31st, 2017 fire broke out at a vacant property located in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue.

There were no reported injuries. No estimate at a damage value was available.

Investigators are deeming the fire as suspicious.

On Saturday, July 29th, 2017 patrol officers investigated two working fires one at 4:30pm in the 700 block of Indian Road and the other at 6pm in the 800 block of Felix Avenue.

Again these fires were quickly extinguished by fires crews, no injuries reported, and deemed by investigators to be suspicious in nature.

All three structure fires involved vacant properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.