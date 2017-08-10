Partly CloudyNow
Thursday August 10th, 2017

Posted at 5:00pm

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a west end convenience store.

Police say it happened around 6:15am  on Wednesday, August 9th, 2017 at a convenience store located in the 3600 block of Matchette Road.

They say the suspect entered the store with his face partially concealed with clothing. He brandished a steel pipe and demanded cash from the employee. He quickly left the store with a quantity of money and was last seen going down Prince Road. There were no injuries as a result of the incident. Please review the description of the suspect and if you have any information call the police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 35 years old, 5’8, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Adidas” visible across the front of his shirt and face partially concealed with clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

