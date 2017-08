Windsor Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating stolen art piece.

Police say that sometime between August 8 at approximately 11pm and the morning of August 9th at approximately 11am the art piece that was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on Partington Avenue.

The art piece is a bronze sculpture titled “Cultural Mosaic”.

It is approximately 20lbs and approximately 17 inches long.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.