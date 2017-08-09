Windsor Police have made an arrest in a child luring investigation.

Police say that on Sunday, July 30th, 2017 a citizen attended Windsor Police headquarters to report an incident of child luring.

She advised that she observed a video on the internet that was created by a third party involving a male who posed as 13-year-old girl and began communicating with a 40-year-old male through an online messaging application. The communication between the two of them turned sexual in nature with the suspect allegedly sending sexually explicit images of himself and they subsequently arranged to meet. The video concludes with the male posing as the 13-year-old girl confronting the suspect in a public place about their conversations and his intentions.

The Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit reviewed the evidence and determined further investigation was required to prove the authenticity and contents of the highly edited video.

Over the course of the investigation, Windsor Police received numerous complainants from citizens about the video which continued to circulate online.

Officers spoke to the subjects in the video and through the investigation found that the suspect could be arrested for luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under the age of 16 years.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at approximately 9:30pm, officers attended the suspects residence and placed him under arrest without incident.

Ryan Jessop, a 40-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with telecommunication with a person believed to be under 16 years for specific criminal offences and making available sexually explicit material to a person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences.

Police say that they realize that this investigation has garnered a high level of interest in the community, but they want to remind the public there are many sensitive issues that are considered during the investigative process.

They say that they investigate all complaints received from the community but on a general case basis, wand they don’t comment on them to protect the integrity of the investigation and potential court process which may follow. They also have to protect and respect the privacy of everyone involved in investigations. Some investigations involving the internet take more time because of the many intricacies of the process and procedures. There are many rules of evidence, case law, charter rights and facts and issues which have to be considered during the entire investigative process.

When carrying out an investigation into child luring the Internet, Child Exploitation Unit has to consider these elements and many others to substantiate a criminal charge and satisfies the requirements from the courts.

Police strongly advise against conducting and acting on your own investigation into a criminal offence as it may put your own personal safety at risk.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of child exploitation, you are encouraged to report it to police as well as cybertip.ca. This is a website which allows citizens to report concerns about online sexual exploitation of children. The material is then disseminated to the appropriate police service. Cybertip.ca also provides tips for online safety for children and parents.