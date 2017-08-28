Windsor Police arrested a break and enter suspect at the scene of the crime this past weekend.

Police say that it was around 4:45am on Saturday, August 26, 2017, when patrol officers in the area of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue came into contact with a male who reported a break and enter in progress.

The male advised that he owns a business located in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street West. He further reported that at approximately 4:40am he received a phone call from his alarm company indicating that the alarm had been triggered, and he drove to the business to investigate.

Upon his arrival, he witnessed a suspect inside the business actively gathering items together.

The owner fled the store, did not have a phone with him, and was heading towards the police station when he encountered the officers.

Officers attended and located a male loading numerous items from the business onto a dolly cart as he exited the rear of the building.

Officers arrested the man without incident. Upon being searched officers found him to be in possession of several tools including a screw driver and hammer.

Wayne Schreiner, a 35-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime, and possession of break and enter instruments