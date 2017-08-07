On Tuesday evening LaSalle Town Council will be asked to spend some money on the necessary infrastructure to support the new town bus routes.

They will be asked to spend $140,000 for transit stop pad construction and connections.

Four bus shelters will also be purchased and installed costing approximately $24,000.

The town will also enter into an agreement with Creative Outdoor Advertising for the installation of benches at transit bus stops. The new benches come at no cost to the town, and Creative Outdoor Advertising will be responsible for getting sponsorship for each bench. The town will see a revenue expense of about 5%.

Transit starts in LaSalle in September and will see two routs that go from St. Clair College to the area of Morton Drive at Front Road. It will take approximately 45 minutes for one bus to travel the entire LaSalle route.

Passengers travelling on the LaSalle route will be able to transfer to Transit Windsor routes South Windsor 7, Dougall 6 and Dominion 5.