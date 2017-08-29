Many of Windsor’s roads are flooded after heavy rainfall both Monday and all day Tuesday.

Flooding closed the EC Row Expressway for an hour, along with other main routes including Ouellette Avenue and Dougall, Riverside Drive from Pillette to Lauzon, College Avenue, McDougal Avenue at Shepherd, Dominion near the EC Row Expressway, Walker near Grand Marais, Howard near EC Row, and others.

Motorists became stranded in high water as heavy rain picked up after the noon hour.

Environment Canada said up to 140mm of rain fell Monday in parts of Essex County while Windsor Airport recorded 58.4mm.

The rainfall totals for Tuesday are expected to be much higher.

Rain is expected to continue falling in the area into the evening.

