The last standing piece of Windsor’s old GM plant was removed, Sunday afternoon.

Demolition started Saturday on the walkway and parts conveyor over Walker Road that connected the two wings of the plant.

Crews with Jones Demolition built a special set of rails underneath the overpass’ supporting columns, cut the overpass away from the old “H-block” and pulled the entire structure across five lanes of Walker Road to be torn apart.

Walker Road will reopen Sunday night.