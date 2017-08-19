Partly CloudyNow
26 °C
79 °F
ClearSat
26 °C
79 °F		ClearSun
29 °C
84 °F		Partly CloudyMon
30 °C
86 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday August 19th, 2017

Posted at 1:00pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment held their 75th annual Dieppe Memorial Service Saturday morning.

Remembered was the morning hours of August 19th, 1942, where 4,963 Canadians took part in a raid code-named Operation Jubilee. Of those thousands of Canadians, 32 officers and 521 soldiers were from the Essex Scottish Regiment.

Only 2, 200 Canadians returned, with 2 of the officers and 49 soldiers being from The Essex Scottish Regiment.

Remarks and a moment of silence were given for those lost but not forgotten.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.