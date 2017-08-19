The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment held their 75th annual Dieppe Memorial Service Saturday morning.

Remembered was the morning hours of August 19th, 1942, where 4,963 Canadians took part in a raid code-named Operation Jubilee. Of those thousands of Canadians, 32 officers and 521 soldiers were from the Essex Scottish Regiment.

Only 2, 200 Canadians returned, with 2 of the officers and 49 soldiers being from The Essex Scottish Regiment.

Remarks and a moment of silence were given for those lost but not forgotten.