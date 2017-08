The annual Windsor Comicon has returned once again at Caesars Windsor, this year with the presenting sponsor Cartoon Kingdom.

The Comicon gives attendees a chance to meet celebrities such as Billy Dee Williams, Denise Crosby, and Garrett Wang as well as shop at unique booths in the exhibitors floor, dress as their favorite characters, and enjoy activities that are brought to the convention.

The event will continue Sunday from 10am until 5pm.

