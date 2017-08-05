Thousands of people flocked to Downtown Amherstburg today for the Canuck It Up! Festival, a two-day celebration of the area’s history and culture as well as Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“There’s a lot going on,” says Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “We’ve got the lumberjack show, The Rhythm Nation Dancers, we’ve got all kinds of stuff for kids to do down here, there’s stuff going on at Fort Malden, just all along the waterfront here there’s stuff to do.”

The festival was also meant to feature the world’s largest rubber duck and the Appledore V tall ship, but the wind of the past few days has put a delay on these two attractions.

The inflatable duck is visiting Amherstburg as the fifth of its six-stop Canadian tour to celebrate the country’s anniversary. It will be in town for two days before moving on to Brockville for August 10-13. It arrived in Amherstburg last night, and unfortunately sprung a leak when its setup was close to completion. Crews have been working ever since to revive the giant inflatable.

“Most people seem to be understanding that this duck is temperamental with the weather,” says DiCarlo. “We are working on getting it up as soon as we can.”

Once the duck is inflated it will be on display throughout the night, when it will be lit up with LED lights, and into tomorrow’s event.

The tall ship is meant to be part of the Raiders, Rebels, and Redcoats reenactment happening tonight at Fort Malden, and it is expected that the ship will arrive in time for the performance, albeit later than originally anticipated.

“The Town of Amherstburg always has a lot going on anyways,” says DiCarlo, “so come check it out and relax on the waterfront.”

The Canuck It Up! Festival continues tomorrow in Amherstburg at Toddy Jones Park, Kings Navy Yard Park, and Fort Malden Historical Site from 10am until 5pm.