The 9th annual Yoga 4 Hope event is taking place at the Vollmer Complex outdoor pavilion.

The event, held by Pajama Angels, shows unique and diverse local yoga teachers and allows for yogis of all experience, new or experienced, to enjoy themselves. Multiple sessions take place throughout the day from morning to evening.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Pajama Angels Wing Power Fund, a fund for complementary therapies to help individuals who have suffered financially as a result from a chronic disease/treatement.