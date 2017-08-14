windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
15 °C
59 °F
Mon
27 °C
81 °F
Tue
28 °C
82 °F
Wed
28 °C
83 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Photo Of The Day – Monday August 14th, 2017
Monday August 14th, 2017
Posted at 7:30am
Photo Of The Day
by Arlene Douglas
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
Two Killed In County Crash
PHOTOS: Windsor Pride Parade
PHOTOS: Walker Road GM Overpass Comes Down
PHOTOS: Day Two Of Annual Comicon At Caesars Windsor
New Metro At Devonshire Mall Opening Soon
Road Construction You Should Know About This Week
PHOTOS: Day One Of Annual Comicon At Caesars Windsor
PHOTOS: Confirmed Tornado Hit Leamington Friday
Small Fire At Point Pelee
Editor's Picks
PHOTOS: Day Two Of Annual Comicon At Caesars Windsor
Road Construction You Should Know About This Week
PHOTOS: Windsor Pride Parade
PHOTOS: Day One Of Annual Comicon At Caesars Windsor
Weekly Beach Report: One Closed, Swimming Not Recommended At Three Other Beaches
PHOTOS: Autism Services Inc. Summer Open House
Tecumseh Mall Donates To The Royal Canadian Legion
Steely Dan To Perform At The Colosseum
Ouellette Avenue Streetscape Approved
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook