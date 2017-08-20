Outdoor swimming is cancelled this Monday, August 21st, 2017 from 1:30 – 4:30pm at all six city pools as a precaution during the solar eclipse.

“We know how hard it would be for people not to look up to see what’s happening”, said Aquatics Manager Jen Knights. “And they obviously wouldn’t be wearing solar safe eyewear, so rather than risk someone injuring their eyes we feel it’s better to just cancel the outdoor afternoon swimming on Monday”.

There will be a near total solar eclipse between the hours of 1pm and 3:45pm on Monday, the first for this area since 1979.

Outdoor pool programming will run as scheduled Monday morning and evening and indoor programming will not be impacted at all.

Swimming hours return to normal on Tuesday.