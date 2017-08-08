The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will host the second annual Ouellette Car Cruise on Friday, August 18th.

A social event recognizing our city’s place as the automotive capital of Canada, the Cruise will include vintage, classic, custom, collector, retro and special interest cars, street rods and muscle cars and is again expected to attract over 700 cruisers.

Participants will rendezvous at Riverfront Festival Plaza beginning at 1pm, and the Cruise kicks off at 6:00pm down Ouellette Avenue, and east to Pillette Street.

The event runs until 11pm and includes Pit Stops at Motorcity Chrysler and Kipping Tire on Ouellette Avenue along with live entertainment, courtesy of Muscle Cars & Classics, at Festival Plaza.