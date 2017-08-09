City Council has approved the reconstruction of Oullette Avenue despite the tenders coming in over budget.

Back on February 21st, 2017, City Council approved the streetscape improvements from Wyandotte to Elliott with a total budget of $5,600,000, but the lowest tender the city received from J & J Lepera Infrastructures Inc. came in at $6,275,009.

Administration points out several reasons why it came in more than expected.

They say the strong local economy has resulted in a lower number of tenders received for this project. Additionally, they say that the strong demand has resulted in inflated market pricing.

They also point out that the Ouellette streetscape improvements have added comprehensive urban design elements that are not typical of a conventional reconstruction project, and includes the same downtown features as other sections of Ouellette such as the street and pedestrian lighting.

Street furniture including benches, waste receptacles, recycling stations and bike racks have also been incorporated to match other areas.

To see the project go forward, administration funding will come from the original budget amount of $5,600,000, plus $270,000 from the Sewer Surcharge Reserve and that he remaining $897,640 be a first charge pre-commitment to the 2018 five-year capital budget.

Work will take place both this year and next year.