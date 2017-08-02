Due to the recent increase in motor vehicle collisions in the construction zones on highway 401, the OPP is sedning out a reminder to drivers about the necessity of be extra cautious while travelling in construction zones.

There is a construction zone set up on Highway 401, east and west bound, between Scane Road and County Road 42.

Police say that drivers should be prepared for possible delays in these areas and plan accordingly. Drivers should remain vigilant at all times, particularly in construction zones where inattention behind the wheel can lead to tragic consequences.

When approaching a construction zone, proceed with caution and obey all warning signs, people and/or devices that are directing traffic through the area. Often, lower speed limits are posted to increase worker safety and reflect increased road hazards, such as construction vehicles in the area, uneven or gravel surfaces, narrowed lanes and so on. In the construction zone, drive carefully and adjust your driving to suit the conditions, do not change lanes, be ready for sudden stops and watch for workers and related construction vehicles and equipment on the road.

The OPP say that they will be closely monitoring traffic in these areas and actively enforcing the highway traffic act. Drivers are reminded that speeding fines are doubled in construction zones where workers are present and that driver’s licence/vehicle seizure provisions apply for the offence of speeding.

If you are traveling throughout Ontario, updated information on roads and construction projects can be obtained by calling 511, or by following the MTO on Twitter @511Ontario.