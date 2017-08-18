OPP are asking everyone to think before they post things on social media.

They are sending out this message after a six vehicle crash on Highway 401 earlier this month killed two people.

While on the scene, Police say that they observed motorists using their cel phones to take pictures and video. One motorist even stated he was live streaming the collision scene.

All of this was being done before Police were able to confirm who was inside the vehicle and make arrangements for notifying the next of kin.

“Death notification by social media is not right!,” said the OPP in a news release.

The public is being asked to think before you post.

“How would you like to find out through social media that your loved one was involved in a motor vehicle collision?, ” ask the OPP.

Police say don’t rubberneck if there’s an incident on the road. Resist the urge to look when passing a collision; not only does rubbernecking slow traffic further but it could also result in you causing another collision.

OPP would like to remind drivers who use their cellphones for taking photos at collision scenes that they could be charged with distracted driving. The set fine for distracted driving is $490 which includes a victim surcharge and a court fee, along with three demerit points.