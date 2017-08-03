ClearNow
23 °C
73 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormThu
28 °C
83 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormFri
23 °C
74 °F		Partly CloudySat
25 °C
77 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday August 3rd, 2017

Posted at 10:10am

Chatham-Kent
Print Friendly

OPP in Chatham-Kent are looking to the public who may have information relating to a white Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling the wrong way on Highway 401 on July 26th, 2017 between Harwich Road and Mull Road in Chatham.

Investigators are looking to speak to potential witnesses who may have seen the white Chevrolet or had to move out-of-the-way of the vehicle.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.