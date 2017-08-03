OPP in Chatham-Kent are looking to the public who may have information relating to a white Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling the wrong way on Highway 401 on July 26th, 2017 between Harwich Road and Mull Road in Chatham.

Investigators are looking to speak to potential witnesses who may have seen the white Chevrolet or had to move out-of-the-way of the vehicle.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.