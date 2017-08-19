OPP are investigating a robbery at a Tecumseh pharmacy.

According to the OPP around 4:30pm on August 18th, 2017 a masked suspect entered the pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road brandishing a weapon and demanded narcotics.

The suspect left with an undetermined quantity of narcotics and was last observed fleeing eastbound on Tecumseh Road in a light coloured motor vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, green sweater or jacket, light coloured blue jeans, light coloured gloves and his face was covered with a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.