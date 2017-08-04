OvercastNow
Friday August 4th, 2017

Posted at 11:24am

County News
OPP have arrested and charged a Leamington man after receiving a report from a social media outlet that an unknown person had uploaded an image of child sexual abuse to the internet.

Police say that on July 31st, 2017 they executed a search warrant at a Leamington residence.

As a result of this investigation, two computer systems and a cellphone were seized which contained images of child sexual abuse.

On July 31, 2017, police arrested 33-year-old Glen Robert Hawkins of Leamington.

He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 31st, 2017 in Windsor.

The investigation is continuing.

