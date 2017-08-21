Plans are well underway for the expanded version of open streets.

Talking place on September 17th, 2017 from 10am to 5pm, the open streets trail spans approximately 8 kilometres and will connect business districts and residential neighbourhoods all the way from Sandwich Town in the west to Ford City in the east.

There will also be entire hub at open streets dedicated to Ontario’s 150th Anniversary and the magnificent history and diversity in our community. Visit the Ontario 150 Hub on University Avenue between Bruce and Janette. Learn about using 3D printing to create a model of our provincial flower – the Trillium. Take a break from the route to sit and enjoy a musical or dance performance by one of our many multicultural groups. View the Museum Windsor and First Nations exhibits or join in with everyone painting a mural. Enjoy a cookie as you celebrate Ontario’s 150 with your friends, family and neighbours.

Additional hubs all along the route will include a host of fun and family friendly activities, from music, popcorn and games in Sandwich to arts and crafts, giant Jenga and a rib cook-off in Ford City.

Find a detailed even listing here.