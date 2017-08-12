Mostly CloudyNow
Saturday August 12th, 2017

Posted at 9:09am

Business
The new Metro at Devonshire Mall is set to open August 24th.

The new store occupies space of what was the former Target location.

The location will feature fresh-cut fruit, salads & fresh juices made on-site daily, sushi made in store daily, service deli counter featuring artisan brand meats, sandwiches and ready meals made in store daily, a wide assortment of organic, health & wellness products, local & organic meats and produce, fresh flowers & floral design services, a wide variety of cakes & pastries made in store, locally sourced grocery products from Windsor & Southwestern Ontario, catering products & services, and craft beer and Ontario wines.

 

