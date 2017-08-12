The new Metro at Devonshire Mall is set to open August 24th.

The new store occupies space of what was the former Target location.

The location will feature fresh-cut fruit, salads & fresh juices made on-site daily, sushi made in store daily, service deli counter featuring artisan brand meats, sandwiches and ready meals made in store daily, a wide assortment of organic, health & wellness products, local & organic meats and produce, fresh flowers & floral design services, a wide variety of cakes & pastries made in store, locally sourced grocery products from Windsor & Southwestern Ontario, catering products & services, and craft beer and Ontario wines.