The 23rd Annual Children’s Fest has a new home for 2017.

Taking place on the weekend of September 16th and 17th, this years festival not only has a new location at Central Park Athletics, it will also be indoors for the first time.

Since its inception in 1995 as a project of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), almost 70 thousand visitors have attended our annual Children’s Fest, coming from all over the region to enjoy the weekend activities and family fun. This year the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) will once again be co-hosting the event.

The festival will feature an expanded lineup of family friendly activities from sports and games, to experimenting with science and dabbling in the arts. Plus, bouncy castles, games, wellness zone, pony rides, live entertainment, dog shows, Memorial Cup and Windsor Express appearances, mascots, food and more.

It will run 10am to 5pm both days and is $5 per person to enter.