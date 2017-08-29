Due to significant rain fall and an inability to have rain water leave the facility Windsor Regional Hospital, Metropolitan Campus, experienced significant flooding on the ground floor and in some, although minor, inpatient areas.

The hospital says that rain water was coming up through the drains on the main floor and from the parking lots right into the building.

Impacted areas include the Emergency Department, patient food services, pharmacy and diagnostic imaging.

All patients in the Met ER are being reassessed, provided options for care and if able sent to the Ouellette campus for care.

All EMS is being redirected to the Ouellette campus.

If you require emergency care you are asked to go to the Ouellette campus and Leamington Hospital (Erie Shores), if possible, until informed otherwise.