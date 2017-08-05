Cris Cross, the new ambassador of Windsor’s Train Safety Campaign, was introduced Friday at the Safety Village.

The personable railway sign, technically called a crossbuck, Cris Cross will be the centre piece of a two-year education campaign about train safety, primarily aimed at elementary aged youth and young teens.

The city says that the goal of the campaign is to increase awareness in the public around train safety and the dangers of playing near tracks or trespassing on rail property.

You will see Cris Cross on local billboards, on social media, in various marketing pieces, on the City’s website and starring in his very own video.

Funding for the public awareness campaign comes from a Transport Canada grant and matching funds from the City of Windsor.

For more information on the Train Safety campaign, visit www.TrainSafetyWindsor.ca.