Mayor Drew Dilkens has laid out some plans after the largest flood in the Cities history.

The mayor says he will ask City Council to fully fund the installation of backwater valves and sump pumps for all residents affected by this flood.

Dilkens says he has also reached out to the province to request there be a new insurance program put into place. This will allow those who are no longer covered by their insurance companies to still purchase flood coverage.

He has also asked the City Engineer to look into what it will cost to expedite the sewer master plan, looking for the best route possible to improve the city sewer system.