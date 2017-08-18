Windsor Police conducted two traffic enforcement initiatives recently targeting speeding and aggressive driving on E.C. Row Expressway.

The first initiatives took place on Tuesday August 15th between the hours of approx 5:30pm and 9pm. The second initiative took place on Thursday, August 17th between the hours of 9:15am and 1pm.

In total the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a total of 105 tickets and/or summons and 31 warnings.

Two offenders were charged with stunt driving. Both drivers were issued summons to attend court and had their vehicles towed and impounded for seven days.

An offender operating a sport motorcycle was apprehend and charged with Stunt driving for travelling at a speed of 176 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on Tuesday.

A second offender operating a Ford Mustang was apprehended and charged with Stunt driving for travelling at a speed of 158 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.