A man riding a stolen motorcycle was arrested by LaSalle police on Tuesday.

According to police, just before 5pm the Windsor Police Communication Centre provided information to the LaSalle Police regarding a stolen motorcycle that was headed into LaSalle.

LaSalle Police officers quickly converged on the area and found the suspect stopped at the XTR Gas Station, located at Huron Church Line Road and Disputed Road.

he man riding the stolen the motorcycle was quickly arrested and handcuffed, before he could get back on the motorcycle and flee the area.

When the suspect was searched subsequent to the arrest, officers located a number of “baggies” containing illegal narcotics on him which included several grams of Marijuana, cannabis resin, mdma, cocaine and almost 90 grams of Methamphetamine.

The 35-year-old Windsor man has been charged by LaSalle Police with several offences including theft, possession of stolen property, breach of undertaking, possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possession of prohibited weapon, and was held in jail for a bail hearing.