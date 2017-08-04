A man is in police custody after an incident in Tecumseh Friday morning.

OPP say that around 9:10am they were called to a break and enter in progress in the vicinity of Essex County Road 42 and Lesperance Road.

They say that a man had fled the area on foot and was observed hiding in a treeline on the north east corner of the intersection in this residential neighbourhood.

Police located the man who was carrying a hatchet and refused to put it down and surrender to police. The man appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Members of the OPP’s Mental Health Response Unit (MHRU), Crisis Negotiator Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K9 unit were activated to assist patrol officers in the apprehension of the man.

Officers spoke with the man for approximately 45 minutes using de-escalation techniques and attempting to diffuse the situation with no success in convincing him to surrender.

At approximately 10am OPP members affected the arrest on the man after deploying a Controlled Energy Weapon. He was taken into custody without further incident or injury.

The man has been transported to an area hospital for psychological assessment and the investigation into the reported break in is continuing.