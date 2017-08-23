LaSalle police are investigating several arsons at the Essex Golf & Country Club.

Police say that over the past three weeks there have been two attempts at setting fire to structures in & around the pool area of the club.

During the first reported incident that occurred the night of July 27th, someone attempted to set fire to a small wooden shed that is used as a lifeguard hut/storage in the enclosed pool area. They had used a water bottle with charcoal lighter fluid, and a rag stuck inside to set the structure on fire.

The attempt failed resulting in only minor damage to the shingles on the roof and a scorch mark on the side of the structure. The water bottle, lighter fluid bottle and red bandana/handkerchief with distinct design patterns were recovered from the scene.

The second attempt took place this past Saturday, August 19th, just before 4:30 am. An on duty employee of the club observed several flashes of light coming from the snack bar area of the pool. LaSalle Fire Service attended the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to the female bathroom area.

The investigation by Fire Officials and attending LaSalle Police Officers revealed a gas can inside the bathroom. It appeared that the someone poured the gasoline around the area before igniting the fire. Fortunately, this fire was put out quickly before significant damage could be done.

Based on the evidence at this second incident, it is believed that the person(s) responsible may have sustained some burns or scorching to hands, face, head along with singed hair on their extremities and burned clothing. The suspect(s) may also have a distinct and strong “burn” odor coming from them.

Police ask that if you believe you know the person involved in these incidents, please call them at 519-969-5210.

You can also call Crime Stoppers and provide an anonymous tip at 519-258-8477. If your information leads to arrest and charges, you may be eligible for a reward.

