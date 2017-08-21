

The Town of LaSalle is planning a party this Wednesday to officially launch transit service in the town.

Transit will begin on Tuesday, September 5th, and will see the town serviced by one route utilizing two buses, one starting at St. Clair College and one in the area of Morton Drive at Front Road. Transit service on the LaSalle route is free until December 31st, 2017.

The celebration will take place at the LaSalle Civic Centre from 4pm to 7pm. A Transit Windsor bus will be on site. Take a look inside and see how the ramps and bike racks work.

Learn about LaSalle Route 25, which was named in honour of LaSalle’s 25th anniversary. Visitors can also learn about fares and options for rider passes, bus accessibility, the Intelligent Transportation System and more.

There will be music by Josh Johnson, plus chance to win prizes, food and refreshments.