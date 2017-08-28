The Town of LaSalle is introducing a new emergency alert system.

Using the Everbridge Mass Notification System, it allows users to enter their preferred contact information such as text, cellphone, email and/or landline.

The system will only be used to provide important information in times of emergency like floods, large fires, evacuation notices, boil water advisories etc. It provides the municipality with a way to share official updates, instructions and/or precautions.

“We will use this system to get information out to our residents in a timely manner,” said Fire Chief Dave Sutton. “This system will allow users to control how we send them critical information when they need it most.”

Residents listed in the Town of LaSalle’s database were automatically subscribed to LaSalle Emergency Alerts by the phone number that is on record. Self-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure the best possible contact information is provided. To subscribe and enter your contact information, visit www.lasallealerts.ca.