Mostly CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormMon
22 °C
71 °F		ThunderstormTue
22 °C
72 °F		ClearWed
26 °C
79 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday August 28th, 2017

Posted at 10:01am

LaSalle
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Town of LaSalle is introducing a new emergency alert system.

Using the Everbridge Mass Notification System,  it allows users to enter their preferred contact information such as text, cellphone, email and/or landline.

The system will only be used to provide important information in times of emergency like floods, large fires, evacuation notices, boil water advisories etc. It provides the municipality with a way to share official updates, instructions and/or precautions.

“We will use this system to get information out to our residents in a timely manner,” said Fire Chief Dave Sutton. “This system will allow users to control how we send them critical information when they need it most.”

Residents listed in the Town of LaSalle’s database were automatically subscribed to LaSalle Emergency Alerts by the phone number that is on record. Self-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure the best possible contact information is provided. To subscribe and enter your contact information, visit www.lasallealerts.ca.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.