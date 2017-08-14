Partly CloudyNow
Monday August 14th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

LaSalle
The Town of LaSalle is hosting Kylie Masse Day in LaSalle this Friday, August 18th, 2017 at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool.

The free family event will celebrate LaSalle resident Kylie Masse and her World Record and Olympic Bronze Medal in backstroke swimming! There will be free swimming, a BBQ and activities for kids. Stop by to meet Kylie and help LaSalle celebrate one of our own.

Line up along Front Road (west side of the road) and welcome Kylie home at 4pm.   Ceremony by the LaSalle Outdoor Pool at 4:15 pm.

