Thursday August 10th, 2017

Posted at 8:29pm

Kingsville
Kingsville is set to receive $10,000 from the Honey Family Foundation Endowment Fund at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in support of the Mettawas Park Waterfront Development Project.

The grant will go towards the purchase of a swing set within the 11-acre redevelopment.

Additional site plans include a splash pad, gardens, trails, playground areas, gazebo and picnic shelters.

“This is a gracious donation that will provide residents with a natural place to gather, play and connect in a location that is key to Kingsville’s history,” said Kingsville Mayor, Nelson Santos. “We are thankful for this contribution that will help secure a place for children of all ages to enjoy in their community.”

