A Kingsville man has drowned in Lake Erie.

Opp say that around 4:45pm on August 8th, 2017 they were called to a report of a missing boater in the waters of Lake Erie near Cedar Island.

They say that 41-year-old Tyson Koehn from Kingsville was operating a small vessel with four children onboard. He entered the water to assist one of the children who was swimming and appeared to be struggling.

Koehn himself began to struggle and went under water.

All four children were rescued by a passing vessel and a citizen on shore who swam out to assist.

A search was conducted by the OPP Marine Unit, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Trenton and a United States Coast Guard helicopter and vessel.

The man was located in the water a short time later, and EMS administered CPR.

He was transported to the hospital but pronounced deceased.