Monday August 28th, 2017

Posted at 1:57pm

City News
Improvements to Windsor’s historic Willistead Manor, along with its accompanying coach and gate houses are about to get underway.

The major upgrades include restoration of existing windows and roof repairs, as well as stucco, wood and masonry work.

Founding comes from the  2016 and 2017 capital budgets where $750,000 was earmarked each year.

The Government of Canada has also committed up to $450,000 dollars through its Canada 150 grant program, bringing the potential total investment in the 111-year-old building to $1.95 million dollars.

The city says that construction activity will temporarily result in some scaffolding, cordoning off of certain areas and reductions in parking, but most areas of the grounds will remain open and available throughout.

The work is expected to be substantially completed by March 31, 2018.

