The John R. Park Homestead is holding the annual Lost Arts Festival, a unique and family-friendly event to see and experience different forms of artisanship from years gone by on Sunday, August 13th from Noon to 4pm.

Watch as the Homestead’s resident blacksmith turns raw iron into detailed pieces, learn about native plants and pollinators in the garden, or enjoy a Canada 150-themed architectural tour of the 1842 Park family home.

Other demonstrations include beekeeping, butter making, and textile weaving, all of which will give guests the chance to meet the artists and learn how to fit one of these ‘old’ hobbies into modern life. Guests will also get to tap their toes to the old-time tunes of the Essex County Ramblers band.

“So much of what we do today happens in front of a digital screen, and that includes creative activities,” said Homestead Curator Kris Ives. “This festival is a great opportunity to get hands-on with the creation of pieces that are both beautiful and functional, to meet artisans, and to get inspired authentically, rather than virtually.”

Visitors can enjoy some fresh fruit and vegetables from the Fruit Wagon, honey from Dresser’s Purest Honey, and a BBQ lunch at the Kingsville Lions’ Club food booth.

Admission to the event is $6 per adult, $4 per child, with a $20 family maximum (2 adults, 3 children).