Windsor Police have laid historical sexual-related charges involving children against a former Windsor resident.

Police say that back in January 2017 the Guelph Police Service commenced an investigation which resulted in numerous sexual-related charges being filed against John Robert Leigh Taylor, a 65-year-old man who currently resides in the Guelph region.

Windsor Police were contacted to assist in the investigation as information was received that Taylor previously resided in the Windsor area.

On June 14th, 2017 Windsor Police posted a link to the Guelph Police Service Release on their charges to date to their social media pages.

Since that time five adult males have spoken to our investigators about being victims of similar offences.

On Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 investigators arrested Taylor without incident. He was escorted back to Windsor and is charged with five counts of gross indecency, three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

The offence dates range from 1974 to 1984. The victim age at the time range from 11 to 14 years of age.

Investigators believe that there is a potential for further victims.

Further local information regarding Taylor is that he was known in the community as Leigh Taylor, was a foster parent and was involved with some community activities associated with youth, including coaching local baseball teams.

He was a member of the Windsor Police Service from 1972 to 1979 and was a truancy officer with the Windsor Board of Education from 1981 to 1982