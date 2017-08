Funeral arrangements have been set for the mother and son killed in a tragic accident on the 401 this past weekend.

Visitation for 42-year-old Lacie Brundritt and her 14-year-old son Kyle Brundritt will take place at Family First Funeral Home in Amherstburg on Friday, August 4th, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm.

On Saturday, family and friends are invited to meet at St. John the Baptist Church in Amherstburg after 9:45am followed by funeral mass at 10:30am.