The Windsor Symphony Orchestra will wrap up its annual free summer concert series this weekend with WSO Woodwind Quintet performances in Colchester Harbour Park on Saturday, August 26th and Reaume Park in Windsor on Sunday, August 27th.

This weekend’s performances highlight a wide range of music that takes listeners from Mozart to Elton John.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, even a picnic dinner to enjoy beside the water. WSO Musicians Jean-François Rompre (Flute), Faith Scholfield (Oboe), Brad Cherwin (Clarinet), Julie Shier (Bassoon), Iris Krizmanic (Horn), perform for approximately one hour without intermission.

The Essex concert begins at 6:30pm and the Windsor concert begins at 7pm.