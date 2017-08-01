ClearNow
Tuesday August 1st, 2017

Posted at 7:47am

City News
The Public School Board is now receiving offers to purchase the former J.E. Benson Public School. The school, located on Wyandotte Street West closed in June 2014.

The original 26,380 square foot building was constructed in 1915, with a 62,293 square foot addition constructed in 1922.

The property is listed on the Windsor Municipal Heritage Register as of historical and architectural significance, due to it being designed by the well-known the Architects, J.C. Pennington and Albert H. McPhail. Owners of listed properties have to give the City 60 days’ notice to demolish the building, to give the City of Windsor time to decide whether to pursue heritage designation on the property.

The board is accepting offers until September 20th, 2017.

