There are plans for the former GM site in Walkerville.

Essex Terminal Railway/Morterm Ltd. is proposing to construct an intermodal rail to truck automobile storage facility.

The proposal calls for a total of 5,822 parking spaces.

The site would also have smaller buildings for offices, site security, and garages.

A proposed landscape berm with trees would hide the property from busy Walker Road.

The proposed site plan goes to City Council Monday night.