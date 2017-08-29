OvercastNow
19 °C
66 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormTue
22 °C
72 °F		Partly CloudyWed
26 °C
79 °F		Partly CloudyThu
21 °C
70 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday August 29th, 2017

Posted at 9:57am

Weather
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

File photo

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning.

They say that isolated heavy thunderstorms through the evening hours have caused local drainage infrastructure to be overwhelmed with run-off resulting from those isolated heavy downpours.

The areas most significantly impacted are roadways within the Town of Lakeshore, west of Belle River, the existing older portions of the Town of
Tecumseh, and isolated areas in the City of Windsor.

Other areas of the region, as reported at this time, but extent unconfirmed, have and currently are sustaining significant basement flooding.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.