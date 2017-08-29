The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning.

They say that isolated heavy thunderstorms through the evening hours have caused local drainage infrastructure to be overwhelmed with run-off resulting from those isolated heavy downpours.

The areas most significantly impacted are roadways within the Town of Lakeshore, west of Belle River, the existing older portions of the Town of

Tecumseh, and isolated areas in the City of Windsor.

Other areas of the region, as reported at this time, but extent unconfirmed, have and currently are sustaining significant basement flooding.